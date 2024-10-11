DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Ana Paula Assis, Chair and General Manager of IBM for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

During the meeting, they discussed new opportunities for collaboration and explored the potential to leverage IBM's advanced technologies to optimise DEWA's assets. They also discussed ways to enhance operational efficiency.

IBM's capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and cloud-based solutions were highlighted as areas that can significantly enhance DEWA's digital transformation journey, supporting Dubai's vision for smart city initiatives and the green energy transition.

The meeting also focused on IBM's collaboration with Moro Hub. The discussions centred around how IBM's cutting-edge technologies can be integrated into Moro Hub's digital platforms to offer enhanced solutions to customers. Through this partnership, DEWA aims to introduce innovative market offerings that can support various sectors in optimising operations and improving asset performance, while promoting digital innovation across the region.

Al Tayer emphasised that DEWA is committed to exploring the latest technologies that align with its vision to provide world-class services and sustainable energy solutions.

He outlined DEWA's development journey, emphasising its role in positioning Dubai among the world's top 10 digital economies, as envisioned by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Assis, in turn, expressed her enthusiasm for the potential of a partnership with DEWA and Moro Hub to bring transformative technologies to the region.

The meeting was attended by DEWA officials.