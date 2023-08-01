Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has commissioned 676 11kV distribution substations across the emirate during the first half of 2023.

Currently there are now 74 33kV substations in service, while the number of medium voltage (11Kv or 6.6Kv) units stands at 43,357.

Lauding the achievement, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa, said: "We provide an advanced and integrated electricity and water infrastructure to keep pace with sustainable development needs and the growing demand in Dubai and provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and safety."

The construction of the substations and jobs related to new customers resulted in a total of 505,684 man-hours, he added.

