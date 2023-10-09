In just one week’s time, leaders from the oil and gas downstream industry will gather in Riyadh, for the region’s event dedicated to decarbonisation and sustainability from October 16-18.

With the support of the Host Sponsor SABIC, ESF MENA – Middle East Energy & Sustainability Forum is expected to pave the way for crucial discussions and transformative changes within the downstream industry.

Working together for a more sustainable, diverse and profitable downstream industry, the third edition of the event will have a strong focus on Saudi Arabia as the kingdom ushers in a new era with aims to reach net-zero by 2060 and wider Vision 2030 ambitions to accelerate the energy transition, driving new waves of investment.

Stefan Chapman VP of Euro Petroleum Consultants (EPC) on why this forum is well-timed for the region, “It is clear to all that the downstream industry is faced with a number of challenges, from ever evolving changing markets combined with a need for greater sustainability and clear decarbonisation goals. There is a mandate to provide cleaner energy, and this is a priority for all parties involved. What is also evident is that lower carbon refined and petrochemical products will continue to play a major role in the future energy mix. Saudi Arabia is the venue for these discussions.”

Beginning with the keynote discussions, the conference will hear from David Edmondson, Chief Executive Officer of Neom Green Hydrogen Company, sharing the latest developments of the World's Largest Green Hydrogen Plant and leading consultant NexantECA’s VP Andrew Inglis will present a market overview of how the energy transition is evolving and the barriers and drivers that may impact.

Looking at decarbonisation, from pathways to delivery, the keynote panel will welcome Fahad Al-Sherehy, Vice-President Energy Efficiency and Carbon Management, SABIC, Mohammed Al Ruwaidhi, Vice President Aromatics & Energy, OQ, Mater Al Dhafeeri, Vice President Commercial, SIPCHEM, Zekeriyya Gemici, EVP, Strategy & Growth, TASNEE, Jean Sentenac, President & CEO, Axens, Bryan Glover, Chief Growth Officer, HONEYWELL PMT, and Ujjal Mukherjee, Chief Technology Officer, Lummus Technology as they discuss how the region will position itself for the transition and maintain its competitiveness in the energy value chain.

Moving to the topic of Hydrogen, and following the NGHC Keynote, panellists from Aramco, , InterContinental Energy, SABIC and Wood will discuss the enablers required for the GCC to be a leader in the hydrogen field, covering the advantages, derivatives and market dynamics.

Innovation, regulation, integration, and infrastructure are all needed to ensure that waste becomes a valuable material that comes back into the chain. The final session of the conference will focus on circularity and sustainable chemicals, catalyst and fuels finishing with a question ‘Can a SAF strategy lift refinery operators decarbonization to new heights?’. The conservation will welcome representatives from TotalEnergies, S&P Global Commodity Insights, Aramco and OXCCU.

Wood, one of the world's leading consulting and engineering companies, will host the pre-conference seminar on ‘How the Middle East leads the way in the supply of low carbon energy and materials’ on 16th October.

ESF MENA is part of the hugely successful series of Energy & Sustainability Forums launched in 2021 by Euro Petroleum Consultants (EPC) and since then, has taken place in Berlin, Amsterdam, Houston, San Francisco and Bahrain.

The forum brings together refiners, chemical producers, consultants, licensors, equipment, and solutions providers to support the collaborations, discussions, and development of a sustainable energy future in which the downstream industry continues to play a leading role.

