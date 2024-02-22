The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla has met with a delegation from the UK-based firm Capricorn Energy to foster the firm’s oil exploration and well drilling operations in Egypt, a statement revealed.

During the meeting, both parties discussed the company’s activities at its concessions in Egypt as well as its exploration drilling at South East Horus, West Fayoum, and South Abu Sennan in the Western Desert.

This came on the sidelines of the last day of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024).

