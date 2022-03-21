Saudi Arabia - Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, was shown around the high-tech facilities of SABIC, a diversified global chemicals company, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He visited the SABIC Plastics Application Development Center (SPADC) and also saw a CO2-capture model, innovations in transportation, healthcare, and building and construction, and a live 3D-printing demonstration.

SABIC’s state-of-the-art facilities demonstrate its global standing as an innovation-driven enterprise.

Johnson’s visit was part of a broader official visit to the Kingdom. He was accompanied at SABIC by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Prince Khalid bin Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the UK, Dr Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, and a number of dignitaries and officials.

Johnson’s delegation included Lord Grimstone, UK Minister for Investment, and Neil Crompton, British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the visit, Khalid Al-Dabbagh, SABIC Chairman, said: “The Prime Minister’s visit to one of our prime global innovation facilities is indeed a proud moment for us. Our relationship with the UK’s business sector has been a long-standing experience, which is continuing to grow at every level.”

SABIC has a strong presence in the UK, with the SABIC UK Petrochemicals headquarters at the Wilton Centre, Teesside. It has manufacturing and storage facilities located over three nearby sites, at Wilton International, Teesport and North Tees.

In addition, SABIC Thornaby is the only plant worldwide that produces the Verton long glass fibre compounded products.

This is known to be a unique technology with pultrusion mainly supporting automotive heavy truck industry, which aims to reach an exemplary level in technology utilisation; thus contributing to achieving the company’s strategic vision.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).