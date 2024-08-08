Bahrain - A sustainable aluminium dross processing business will be established in Bahrain through a partnership between Alba, the world’s largest single-site smelter, and Japan’s leading aluminium product manufacturer, Daiki Aluminium Industry Company.

The partnership was announced yesterday after an MoU was signed by Alba’s chief executive Ali Al Baqali, acting chief marketing officer Hisham Al Kooheji, and members of the executive management team. Daiki Aluminium Industry Company chairman and representative director Yamamoto Takaaki, director and senior managing executive officer Goto Kazushi, and vice general manager for overseas business co-ordination department Fukushima Toshitake were also present.

This collaboration not only reinforces the thriving Bahrain-Japan economic partnership but also paves the way for innovative advancements in sustainable aluminium production.

By synergising Alba’s industry-leading expertise and Daiki Aluminium’s cutting-edge technologies, this joint venture is primed to contribute to the kingdom’s environmental goals while aligning seamlessly with Alba’s ESG Roadmap.

Central to the partnership is a shared commitment to circular economy principles. The aluminium dross processing facility will employ state-of-the-art technology to recover valuable aluminium metal while significantly reduce waste, thereby contributing to Bahrain’s sustainability goals.

Emphasising the transformative nature of the partnership, Mr Al Baqali stated: “This strategic alliance with Daiki Aluminium marks a pivotal moment in Alba’s sustainability journey. By harnessing Daiki Aluminium’s technological prowess, we are not only optimising our operations but also making a contribution to Bahrain’s economic landscape.

“This collaboration underscores our dedication to creating lasting value for our stakeholders while advancing the circular economy. This joint venture will serve as a model for sustainable aluminium production, demonstrating the power of collaboration to drive positive change.”

Adding further, Mr Takaaki said: “With the signing of this MoU, we will build on our global partnership and help Alba and Bahrain achieve their sustainable environmental goals. We are very proud to form a strategic alliance with Alba, one of the world’s leading aluminum smelters, and we are confident that this partnership will make a significant contribution to the development of a sustainable aluminium industry.

“Since our founding in 1922, we have focused on the aluminum recycling business for more than 100 years. And through the products, technologies, and services of both companies, we will contribute to the realisation of sustainability.”

