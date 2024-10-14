Saudi Arabia's National Center for Privatization & Public Private Partnership (NCP) has announced that consortiums of four regional utility developers have emerged as the qualified bidders for the development of a power plant at Empty Quarter – Rub’al Khali (EQ- Power Project).

These are Saudi-based groups Alfanar and Olayan Energy; UAE's Siraj Power for Renewable Energy; as well as Bahraini group Lamar Holding, a key developer of large-scale PPP projects across oil and gas and energy transition in GCC.

The project is being developed by NCP in collaboration with the kingdom's Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) in the kingdom's Rub’al Khali region.

It is being implemented on the design, build, finance, operation, maintenance and transfer model. The duration of the project will cover construction period and 25 years of operations and maintenance, it stated.

The scope of work for the winning bidder includes:

*Design and develop power generation facility in accordance with ZATCA’s defined electricity demand at EQ land port and minimum technical requirements and output specifications.

*Operation and maintenance of the power generation facility for a defined term of the project in accordance with the minimum technical requirements and output specifications specified.

*Power generation and distribution up to the Zatca interface point.

*Arranging of relevant permits and necessary approvals for the construction and operation of the plant.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).