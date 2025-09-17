Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's international investment arm XRG said on Wednesday that an investor group it was leading had withdrawn an indicative $18.7 billion offer to buy Australian gas producer Santos.

The consortium, led by XRG alongside Abu Dhabi sovereign fund ADQ and private equity firm Carlyle, will not make a binding offer for Santos, XRG said in a statement, capping a months-long takeover saga.

Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

