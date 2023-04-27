Borouge, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and Austrian chemical giant Borealis, has completed a turnaround project at its second plant in Al Ruways Industrial City, located about 250 km west of the UAE capital, to ensure safe and reliable operations of the facility for the next operation cycle.

Production started at Borouge’s first plant (Borouge 1) in 2001 with an annual capacity of 450,000 tonnes of polyethylene, which was increased in 2005 to 600,000 tonnes, said the statement from the company.

A leading petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, Borouge increased its total annual production capacity in 2010 to 2 million tonnes of Borstar polyolefins (polyethylene and polypropylene) upon starting-up its second plant (Borouge 2).

Planning to enhance its growth and increase its capacity to meet the rising demand for differentiated polyolefin solutions, in 2015, Borouge started-up its third plant (Borouge 3) which raised its total annual capacity to 4.5 million tonnes followed by the starting up of Borouge’s fifth polypropylene unit (PP5) in early 2022, bringing the company’s total production capacity to 5 million tonnes of polyolefins per year.

Dr Saif Al Hajri, Vice President of Maintenance at Borouge, pointed out that the production capacity of its petrochemical complex in Al Ruways Industrial City has increased by more than 10-fold in 20 years to meet the growing demand for the company's solutions and products locally, regionally and globally.

The turnaround operations were carried out by employees from many departments across Borouge, including Operations, Maintenance, HSE and Operational Excellence, and planners and contractors, he stated.

"We carry out turnarounds at the Borouge’s petrochemical plants periodically to ensure safe and reliable operations for the next five years," explained Al Hajri.

"The turnaround work at Borouge 2 plant began in February and was successfully and safely completed by mid-March 2023, where the plant's operational units were well maintained and are all operating smoothly," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

