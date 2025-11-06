ABU DHABI: ADNOC has announced AED54 billion ($14.7 billion) worth of contracts awarded to UAE suppliers in the second half of 2025, as it showcased new business opportunities for the private sector in its 2026-2027 procurement pipeline at the ninth edition of its Business Partnership Forum, held on the sidelines of ADIPEC, the global energy event taking place in Abu Dhabi.

The contracts – spanning strategic services, drilling, maintenance, logistics, digital solutions and major projects across the ADNOC Group – underscore ADNOC’s role in driving the UAE’s economy by creating business opportunities for domestic manufacturers, suppliers and service providers. They also reflect ADNOC’s determination to strengthen its supply chain efficiency, enhance local market competitiveness, and drive sustainable growth across its operations.

Under the theme ‘From Outlook to Outcome - Partnering for National Growth’, the forum provided an overview of procurement opportunities for private-sector companies, small and medium-size enterprise (SMEs) and technology partners, reinforcing ADNOC’s role as a key enabler of the UAE economy and a trusted business partner.

Omar Abdulla Alnuiami, ADNOC Acting Director, Group Commercial and In-Country Value Directorate, said: “ADNOC is accelerating the UAE’s industrial growth and economic diversification and providing our partners greater visibility into our procurement pipeline as we deliver on our strategic priorities.

We are channeling demand from our procurement opportunities to boost the local economy, strengthen the resilience of our supply chain and ensure that products once imported are now made in the UAE. The procurement contracts and agreements we have awarded this year are testament to this effort and we invite local and international companies to leverage our In-Country Value programme to drive long-term value creation.”

In conjunction with the forum, ADNOC signed framework agreements with Emerson Process Management Distribution Limited, Yokogawa Middle East & Africa, and ABB Transmission & Distribution Limited valued, Schneider Electric and Honeywell at AED2.6 billion ($708.5 million) for integrated control and safety system, emergency shutdown system, automation, control and monitoring system, and fire and gas system products that will be manufactured in the UAE. These long-term agreements will strengthen ADNOC’s digitalisation efforts and enhance operational reliability, localize advanced technologies and develop local talent.

Furthermore, 12 new local manufacturing facilities and final investment decisions (FIDs) – to boost UAE’s industrial sector – were announced during ADIPEC by UAE-based and international companies, enabled by ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme. These milestones showcase tangible outcomes of the ICV programme across key industrial zones in Abu Dhabi, Al Ruwais, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah to build a strong, competitive industrial base in the UAE.

ADNOC plans to locally manufacture AED90 billion (US$24.5 billion) worth of products in its procurement pipeline by 2030. The company’s ICV programme has driven AED242 billion (US$65.9 billion) back into the UAE economy and enabled 18,500 Emiratis to be employed in the private sector since 2018. It aims to drive a further AED200 billion (US$54.5 billion) into the UAE economy over the next five years.

This year’s Business Partnership Forum brought together government stakeholders, UAE-based and international companies, and suppliers to explore opportunities that boost the UAE’s industrial ecosystem and economic diversification. During the forum, ADNOC introduced enhanced systems and policy updates to simplify supplier engagement, improve transparency, and strengthen the ease of doing business with ADNOC.