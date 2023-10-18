ADNOC Gas plc, a subsidiary of the state energy company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, on Wednesday announced the award of a multi-year liquified natural gas (LNG) supply agreement, valued between $500 million and $700 million, with JERA Global Markets, a trading subsidiary of Japan's biggest power generator JERA Co., Inc.

This agreement follows several significant international LNG sales agreements that ADNOC Gas has recently signed, including agreements with PetroChina International Co., Ltd., Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd., TotalEnergies Gas and Power, and Indian Oil Corporation, the company said in a regulatory statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

