Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) and Austria’s OMV AG are moving closer to establishing a $32 billion petrochemical company, according to a Bloomberg report.

The two entities are already "putting the final touches" on an agreement to merge Abu Dhabi-listed Borouge Plc with Borealis AG.

ADNOC and OMV, an international energy company, could each hold 47% of the merged entity, leaving 6% as free float. The two parties are reportedly looking to come up with a deal before the end of the year.

Borealis AG is a partnership between the two companies, with OMV owning a 75% stake and ADNOC holding 25% of the firm. In Borouge, the oil giant owns a majority 54% stake, while Borealis holds a 36% stake.

According to Bloomberg, the new deal could value Borealis at above 10 billion euros ($10.7 billion), while Borouge may be valued at nearly 20 billion euros.

OMV could potentially invest around 1.7 billion euros into the merged entity so that its share is equal to ADNOC’s.

