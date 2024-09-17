The UAE initiative to reduce energy consumption tariffs has benefited 100 industrial establishments, said Sheikha Murad Al Balushi, Head of Major Industrial Initiative Committee at Etihad Water and Electricity Company (EWEC).

Launched under the Industrial Development Council, the initiative reflects the strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), and EWEC to enhance the business environment and empower manufacturing in the four emirates, a WAM report said.

"This number is expected to rise to 150 industrial and technological businesses by the end of 2026 in the emirates of Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah,” Al Balushi told WAM on the sidelines of the World Utilities Congress 2024.

Discount between 10-26pc

She said that industrial establishments benefiting from the initiative will receive a discount of between 10% and 26% per kilowatt-hour, with a maximum of 26 fils per kilowatt-hour for factories whose monthly consumption exceeds 10,000 megawatt-hours.

Announced during the third ‘Make it in the Emirates’ Forum in May 2024, the initiative aligns with the UAE’s National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. Its goal is to foster an attractive investment environment, stimulate growth, and support sustainable development in the country.

The programme extends beyond financial savings. By enabling industrial companies to reduce operational and production costs, it promotes greater price competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

The new system offers additional incentives, including flexible fees for installation and network connection services. Customers can choose to incorporate these fees into their monthly consumption payments or pay upfront with a 20% discount compared to traditional installation fees. Additionally, customers in this tier are exempt from insurance fees and incur no extra costs or additional fees for meter usage.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).