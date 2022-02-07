ArabFinance: Emirates NBD Egypt has launched a new campaign to provide loans for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), according to an emailed press release on February 6th.

Under the campaign, SMEs will get loan facilities to finance their working capital or purchase fixed assets.

Throughout the campaign that takes place for three months starting January 2022, SMEs have the chance to be among the 10 winners of the facilities per month.

During the three-month campaign, 30 winners are set to get the loan facilities; three winners will receive the full value of the loan worth up to EGP 2 million, while the remaining 27 winners will be only awarded the first monthly installment of the loan of EGP 500,000 maximum.

The winners will be chosen under the supervision of the Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity.

These new offers come in line with the directives of the government and the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to provide convenient support to the Egyptian economys growth as well as allocating a percentage of the lending portfolio for the SMEs.