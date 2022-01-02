Cairo – Egytech Cables, a 99.98%-owned subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric Company, has signed a KWD 8.49 million (EGP 440 million) contract with Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare to help in transmitting power to El Mutlaa Residential City.

Under an 18-month contract on a turnkey basis, Egytech Cables will design, supply, and install all works related to 132 kV ground cables, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The ground cables supply the main substations 132/11 kv. of (N3&N4) regions for El Mutlaa Residential city.