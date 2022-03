CAIRO- Egypt has strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 4.2 months, supply minister Ali Moselhy told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the country was still in talks with Citigroup C.N on hedging against fluctuations in commodities prices.

The next round of talks with the bank will be at the end of February, Moselhy added.

