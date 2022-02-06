The National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) has allocated new frequencies to Orange Egypt, offering 30 MHz in the frequency space of 2,600 with a Time Division Duplex (TDD) system for $440m to be used in providing mobile phone services within Egypt.

The NTRA and Orange Egypt signed an appendix agreement to license the mobile services issued to the company to allow it to use the new frequencies.

This step comes as a continuation of the tender process carried out by the NTRA to allocate new frequency bands with a width of 80 MHz in the frequency space of 2,600 MHz in the TDD system, which resulted in Vodafone Egypt, and Telecom Egypt obtaining the frequency bands in return for $1.17bn.

According to the new agreement with Orange, the company obtained a 30 MHz bandwidth in the 2,600 MHz frequency band with a TDD system for $440m, bringing the total in return for allocating the frequency bands in the 2,600 MHz bandwidth to the four mobile companies to $1.610bn.

This step also comes within the framework of a comprehensive plan to improve the quality of telecommunications services provided to citizens in Egypt, where new standards have been set in the annex agreement signed with Orange to raise the level of telecommunications services provided in the Egyptian market (voice services data transmission services) as per internationally recognised standards.

It is worth noting that operating the new frequencies that were offered to the companies will contribute to a qualitative leap in the quality of telecommunication services and raise the degree of readiness of those networks to provide future telecommunications and information technology services, taking into account international quality standards in a way that keeps pace with the growing demand for telecom services in the Egyptian market and supports digital transformation operations in Egypt.

2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).