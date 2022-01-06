Egypt - Misr National Steel (Ataqa) (ATQA) has purchased the tender specifications of the billets melting license with a capacity of 1.1 million tons, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

In case of winning the bid, the company would allocate a sum of EGP 3.5 billion to establish a new factory, Ataqa added.

Ataqa is currently studying all the details mentioned in the specifications, in order to bid for the license at the required time on February 15th, 2022.

The company has not determined the financing resources of this project yet.

ATAQA is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture of reinforced steel bars according to Egyptian and international standards in different sizes and thicknesses.