CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Cairo on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, and Abbas Kamel, head of General Intelligence.

Speaking after the meeting, El-Sisi stressed the importance Egypt places on the safety and stability of Lebanon and his desire to help maintain “the strength and capacity of the Lebanese state.”

Mikati praised Egypt’s efforts to mobilize international support for Lebanon, which is facing several crises politically and economically.

He noted that Egypt plays a vital role in maintaining stability in the Arab world and said he sees the country as a model for others to follow, in light of its economic success and development.

In their meeting, the two leaders reviewed the latest developments in Lebanon, in addition to ways of strengthening the existing relationship between their countries.

Mikati had a separate meeting with Madbouly attended by Lebanon’s Ambassador to Cairo Ali Al-Halabi, diplomatic advisor Boutros Asaker, and Assistant Foreign Minister of Egypt for Arab Affairs Alaa Moussa.

Madbouly said Mikati’s visit to Egypt came at a very important time for Lebanon, and noted that El-Sisi had ordered the urgent supply of gas to Lebanon to help solve the country’s power shortage.

Mikati reviewed proposed areas of cooperation and support, which include strengthening cooperation on gas and electricity, trade — especially in regard to Lebanese agricultural products, and the provision of aid including food, baby formula and medicine.

Madbouly confirmed that El-Sisi had issued clear instructions to the government that any necessary aid should be provided as soon as possible.

He added that the Lebanese proposal for a shared-electricity would be assessed as quickly as possible, and that a date would soon be set for the next session of the Joint Higher Committee of the two countries. Mikati has proposed that the next session should be held in Beirut.

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid, also visited Cairo this week, and met with El-Sisi, who assured Lapid that Egypt will continue its efforts to achieve comprehensive and just peace in the Middle East on the basis of the two-state solution.

The Egyptian president also highlighted Egypt’s work in the Gaza Strip, and its long-standing efforts to ease tension between Palestine and Israel.