Egypt's agricultural exports have surpassed 7.1 million tons during the first 10 months of 2024, valuing at around $4.1 billion, according to a report submitted by Head of the Central Administration of Plant Quarantine Mohamed El-Mansi to Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk.

This marks an increase of over $1 billion compared to the same period last year.

The report highlighted citrus fruits, potatoes, onions, grapes, beans, sweet potatoes, mangoes, tomatoes, garlic, strawberries, guavas, and pomegranates as the country’s top agricultural exports.

Citrus fruits lead exports with a total volume of 2.280 tons, followed by fresh potatoes with 975,839 tons.

Onions were the third most-exported product with 287,748 tons, while fresh and dried beans came in fourth place with a total of 239,246 tons and grapes were in fifth spot with 180,567 tons.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).