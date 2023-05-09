Leading Saudi integrated facilities management organization Musanadah has opened its new LEAD (Leading, Education And Development) training centres in the cities of Al Khobar and Riyadh, with few more new facilities planned within this year in Jeddah.

As a subsidiary of Saudi-owned diversified services group, Alturki Holding, Musanadah offers comprehensive and customized facilities management solutions to clients throughout the kingdom in the critical infrastructure, governmental, commercial, educational, leisure, residential, hospitality and retail sectors.

Musanadah said its new LEAD centres are designed to ensure consistent service delivery standards are maintained across all the company’s kingdom-wide client sites.

These centers, which are certified by British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc), the largest independent, professional and educational body within the international cleaning industry, will see ongoing educational investment for upgrading skills of over 1,400 Musanadah employees.

Closely aligned to Saudi Vision 2030 goals, the company has stated effective, on-going staff training and maintaining internationally benchmarked service delivery standards are key to the success of its customer-centric service delivery model.

Musanadah’s new LEAD Training Centers comprise of bespoke practical training rooms simulating various environments including bathrooms, offices, pantries, technical, commercial, and residential settings with various types of wall and floor materials. Extensive static wall displays of cleaning and equipment materials situated in BICSc dedicated practical rooms provide strong visual cues for students promoting effective knowledge transfer. Classroom style learning facilities and technical workshops complete the facilities.

Musanadah Operations Director Vijay Kavasseri said: "Investing in our talented people through ongoing training is a key objective for Musanadah, as well as setting the highest internationally benchmarked standards for the entire Saudi Arabian FM industry."

"Successfully providing an effective customer-centric client service is only possible with a strongly staff centric approach. Placing staff and clients at the centre of any FM providers’ service delivery mission is critical to ensuring optimal customer outcomes," he noted.

In 2022, Musanadah won the Customer-centric FM Company accolade at the Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) awards for anticipating and meeting the satisfaction levels of large-scale clients in Saudi Arabia.

Pointing out that consistency was key, Kavasseri said: "Operating to BICSc standards ensures we maintain world-class FM standards consistently, regardless of our clients’ location in the country. Musanadah manages many large-scale and multi-national client accounts, some with over 50 sites located across the kingdom - from Dammam and Riyadh to the Western region, including the remote Vision 2030 heritage site of AlUla."

"Staff training conducted at our LEAD Training Centers by BICSc-certified assessors ensures all our client sites receive the same world-class standards," he noted.

According to Kavasseri, the company aims to double the size of the company over the next five years.

"Musanadah’s current annual growth rate of 21% - nearly double the FM industry average in Saudi Arabia - is largely driven by a high client retention rate of over 98% and increased new contract wins from Saudi-owned and multinational clients," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).