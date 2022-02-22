Over 600 businesspersons from 11 countries participated in an event organised by GMBF Globals in Dubai.

The event titled Mahabiz 2022 was organised in the backdrop of the historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE that outlined new avenues for investment aiming to increase bilateral trade from $60 billion to $100bn in the next five years.

The event was held under the theme “learn, unlearn & relearn”. Indian minister Nitin Gadkari; Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group and chairman of World Steel Association; made virtual participation at the event. . Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone; Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla; Vishwajeet kadam, Minister of State, Government of Maharashtra; Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India; and Dr Sunil Manjrekar, president GMBF Global, attended the event.

All the speakers at the inauguration appreciated the role played by GMBF Global in promoting the business interest amongst India, UAE, GCC Countries & Africa.

Discussions were held on various topics, keeping in mind the future of businesses post-pandemic era, led by experts in various fields.

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, highlighted how the relations between India and the UAE has culminated in to the CEPA agreement. Dr Al Zeyoudi appreciated the positive role played by business support organisations like GMBF .

Virtual sessions by Sri Sadhguru and a session by motivational speaker Paresh Chuganiwere also part of the event.