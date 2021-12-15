Muscat: The Asyad Group celebrated the official opening of the Dry Port at Khazaen Economic City in the Wilayat of Barka.

Oman News Agency, ONA, said: “Asyad Group celebrates the official opening of the Dry Port in Khazaen Economic City in the Wilayat of Barka, which has an integrated logistical structure that includes various facilities and an operational capacity to handle 70,000 containers annually on a total area of 250 thousand square meters.”

His Excellency Sheikh Issa bin Hamad Al-Azri, Governor of South Al Batinah, said: The Dry Port will raise the level of commercial and economic activities in the neighboring states of Khazaen Economic City, especially transport, warehousing and customs clearance activities, which are businesses and activities managed by Omani youth."

The ceremony witnessed the signing of two agreements by Khazaen Port, the first with the Saudi Naqel Express Company with the aim of providing customs services to activate the company's logistics center in Khazaen Economic City, and another with the Land and Sea Logistics Company related to customs services for redistribution to local and Gulf markets.