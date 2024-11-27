UAE – Fastex, a fast-growing cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform, has scaled up its expansion strategy in the MENA region, according to a press release.

The Web3-driven solutions ecosystem inaugurated its office in the Dubai World Trade Centre. It launched its ftNFT phygital space to support the UAE’s growing position as a global hub for digital assets.

The platform aims to improve its business in the local Web3 market, bridging the gap between digital and traditional finance while empowering users with secure, seamless access to a wide range of blockchain-based services.

Fastex’s all-encompassing ecosystem comprises advanced digital finance solutions, such as Fastex Exchange, Fastex Wallet, and Fastex Card, alongside the innovative ftNFT platform.

Vakhtang Abrahamyan, CEO of Fastex, said: “As Fastex scales its ecosystem, we remain focused on global growth, leveraging the UAE as a foundation for entry into additional markets in the MENA region and broader international landscape.”

“This growth strategy includes reinforcing regulatory alliances, advancing innovative solutions within our ecosystem, and expanding partnerships with industry leaders across key markets,” Abrahamyan continued.

