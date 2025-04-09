In 2025, cryptocurrency continues to face significant challenges with scams and hacks. A recent study, conducted in collaboration with Storible and ChainPlay, surveyed over 2,000 crypto investors and analyzed 444 projects. The results are staggering: 83% of crypto investors have fallen victim to scams or hacks at least once, with an average loss of $2,622 per person.

Key Findings:

Crypto Exchange Hacks : Centralized exchanges (CEXs) suffer greater financial losses, totaling over $27 billion, compared to decentralized exchanges (DEXs), which face more frequent but smaller breaches.

Top Scams: Social media impersonation (34%), exchange hacks (21%), and phishing attacks (19%) are the most common scams affecting investors.

The Growing Threat:

The study reveals that many crypto projects are targeted by fake Twitter accounts and phishing sites. On average, each project faces eight phishing links and seven fake Twitter accounts, making it easier for scammers to deceive potential investors.

Conclusion:

The continuing rise in crypto-related scams and hacks highlights the need for stronger security measures and investor education. While cryptocurrency holds transformative potential, its success and credibility are increasingly reliant on the industry’s ability to tackle these ongoing threats.

