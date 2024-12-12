Digital assets hedge fund Triton Liquid Fund has received its full financial services permission (FSP) licence from Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), allowing it to establish, operate and manage diversified collective investment portfolios in the jurisdiction.

The fund, backed by FJ Labs, and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, now has the full licence offered by ADGM, having launched earlier this year with in principal approval (IPA).

The licence is one of a slew of announcements from Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

US-based growth equity firm General Atlantic announced its new Abu Dhabi office at the ADFW, as did European investor Investindustrial. The news follows the announcement that private equity firm BlackRock had received its Abu Dhabi licence a few weeks prior to the event.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria )

