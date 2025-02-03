The Egyptian pound exchange rate against the US dollar maintained its place above the EGP 50 mark on February 2nd, with the USD rates at Banque Misr recording EGP 50.17 for buying and EGP 50.27 for selling at 12:50 pm.

At the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the dollar rate registered EGP 50.17 for buying and EGP 50.27 for selling at 2:16 pm.

Likewise, the EGP is currently trading at 50.17 for buying and 50.27 for selling against the USD at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

