Arab Finance: The US dollar rate against the Egyptian went down on Tuesday, recording EGP 50.52 for purchasing and EGP 50.62 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) at 3:28 pm.

The exchange rate also hit EGP 50.52 for purchasing and EGP 50.62 for selling at Banque Misr at 1:07 pm.

Likewise, the USD traded EGP 50.52 for buying and EGP 50.62 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).