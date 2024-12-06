Major currencies remained on edge on Friday as markets awaited U.S. job data and digested a politically turbulent week, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying he would appoint a new prime minister in the coming days.

In the spotlight will be the U.S. non-farm payrolls report for November, due later in the day, as investors look to second-guess the pace of future Federal Reserve rate cuts.

"It's almost as if we haven't had a real update on the health of the state of the U.S. labour market for two months, given all the anomalies there had been in the October report," said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index.

U.S. job growth slowed sharply in October, skewed by disruptions from hurricanes and strikes by aerospace factory and dock workers.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was up 0.05% at 105.77 on Friday after slipping towards a three-week low in the previous session.

Facing political turmoil on its own turf, the euro traded down at $1.0585 after rebounding on Thursday as French bonds stabilised.

Despite a volatile week, the euro was on track to post a second weekly gain versus the dollar, while it tracked weekly losses against both the Swiss franc and the pound.

In France, Macron met allies and parliament leaders on Thursday as he sought to swiftly appoint a new prime minister to replace Michel Barnier, who resigned a day after opposition lawmakers voted to oust his government.

For now, the European Central Bank is not expected to react to heightened political instability in Europe when it meets next week, with traders and economists fairly certain it will trim rates by 25 basis points on Dec. 12.

U.S. JOBS REPORT IN FOCUS

U.S. non-farm payrolls are expected to have increased by 200,000 last month, according to a Reuters survey, after rising by only 12,000 in October, the lowest since December 2020. The unemployment rate was forecast to rise to 4.2%.

Markets now see about a 72% chance that the Federal Reserve will deliver a 25-basis-point rate cut when it convenes on Dec. 17-18, up from 66.5% a week ago, CME's FedWatch tool showed.

City Index's Cincotta said this week's indicators, including private payrolls, jobless claims and services sector activity, pointed to on-target payrolls.

"If we see an on-target non-farm payroll report, then I think that will support confirmation that the Federal Reserve will be cutting interest rates in the December meeting."

A stronger report could instead turn the attention to next week's U.S. inflation data, Cincotta added.

The dollar also briefly spiked against South Korea's won after local media reported the nation's main opposition Democratic Party saying lawmakers were on standby after receiving reports of another martial law declaration.

The won weakened, leaving the dollar up 0.55% at 1420.4.

The political upheaval has kept Korean markets on tenterhooks even as authorities pledged to provide "unlimited liquidity" to stabilise conditions.

Elsewhere, China's yuan was little changed against the dollar but headed for its 10th straight weekly loss amid concerns that new tariffs threatened by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will heighten strains on the struggling Chinese economy, and whether Beijing will ease its grip on the currency to support exports.

The offshore yuan weakened slightly to 7.2676.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin took a breather after catapulting above $100,000 for the first time a day earlier.

It briefly slid to a one-week low and was last down 0.62% at $98,400, off Thursday's peak of $103,649.

Trump said on Thursday he was appointing former PayPal Chief Operating Officer David Sacks as his artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency czar.

The dollar was up 0.37% against the yen at 150.60 as traders pondered the likelihood of a December rate hike in Japan.

The Australian dollar fetched $0.64185, down 0.51%, and New Zealand's kiwi slid 0.66% to trade at $0.5846.

(Reporting by Brigid Riley and Greta Rosen Fondahn; editing by Shri Navaratnam, Kim Coghill, Mark Heinrich, William Maclean)