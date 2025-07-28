Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued treasury bills (T-bills) with a total value of EGP 67 billion through two tranches on Monday, 28 July.

The first auction was valued at EGP 27 billion and will mature in 91 days on 28 October 2025, according to official data.

Holding a tenor of 273 days until 28 April 2026, the second offering stood at EGP 40 billion.

The CEB auctioned fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at an aggregated value of EGP 10.50 billion through two issues.

The first offering carries a three-year maturity period until 1 July 2028, while the second offering will mature in five years on 8 July 2030.

The first and second issues were valued at EGP 10 billion and EGP 500 million, respectively.

Earlier this week, the CBE unveiled T-bills and T-bonds at a combined value of EGP 88.50 billion.

