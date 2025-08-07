Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) at a total value of EGP 80 billion through two auctions on Thursday, 7 August.

The first tranche stood at EGP 35 billion and will mature in 182 days on 10 February 2025, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the second issue was valued at EGP 45 billion, carrying a tenor of 364 days until 11 August next year.

Earlier this week, on 3 August, the CBE issued T-bills at an aggregated value of EGP 55 billion.

