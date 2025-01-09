Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 80 billion through two auctions on Thursday, 9 January 2025.

The first offering stood at EGP 40 billion, holding a 182-day tenor until 15 July this year, according to official data.

The second tranche held the same value, with a maturity period of 364 days until 13 January 2026.

Earlier this week, on 5 January, the CBE offered T-bills at an aggregated value of EGP 65 billion through two tranches.

