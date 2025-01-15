RIYADH — The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources signed a series of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and cooperation agreements with six countries during the fourth Ministerial Roundtable, the flagship opening meeting of the Future Minerals Forum.



This meeting marked a significant step in advancing international partnerships and fostering the development of the Kingdom's mining and minerals sector.



On behalf of Saudi Arabia, the agreements were signed by Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, and Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs Eng. Khalid Al-Mudaifer.



The counterpart signatories included the minister of energy and natural resources from Djibouti, the minister of energy and mineral resources from Jordan, the secretary of state for business and trade from the United Kingdom, and the minister of mines and mineral development from Zambia.



Additional agreements were signed with the Ministry of Finance of Austria and the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of France.



Earlier on the day, the fourth edition of the Future Minerals Forum kicked off in Riyadh. The event features representatives from over 90 countries, including 16 G20 nations, 50 international governmental and non-governmental organizations, commodity trade associations, and leading figures in the global mining industry.



The forum began with the Fourth Ministerial Roundtable meeting, which aims to bolster international collaboration in producing the critical minerals essential for the global energy transition. It provides a platform for ministers and senior officials to discuss sustainable development strategies for the mining sector, focusing on positioning mining as a catalyst for economic growth and social progress.



The government officials met to lead global action on minerals around three key initiatives: Strategic Framework for Critical Minerals, which aims to develop a collaborative framework in the Super Region of Africa, West, and Central Asia to harness the region's mineral potential fully; Sustainability, aimed at the development of responsible supply priorities that reflect local realities in supplier countries and enhance transparency through supply chain certification; and Centers of Excellence, establishing a network to drive investments, develop human capital, and accelerate technological innovation within the Super Region and supplier countries.



The Ministerial Roundtable was attended senior government representatives, including Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security Dr. Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, UK Minister of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds, Brazilian Minister of Mines and Energy Alexandre Silveira, Indian Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Congo's Minister of Mines Kizito Pakapomba Kapinga, Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Eng. Karim Badawi, Nigerian Minister of Solid Minerals Development Henry Dele Alake, and Moroccan Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development Leila Benali.

