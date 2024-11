Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underscored the importance of continuing a "close coordination" within the OPEC+ group of oil producers during a phone call, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"The efficiency and timeliness of the steps taken in this format to ensure balance in the global energy market were stated," the Kremlin said on its website in a readout of the call.

