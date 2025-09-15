Egypt - The Public Prosecution, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, is preparing to hand over 200 kilograms of refined gold bullions to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), Prosecutor General Mohamed Shawky announced.

The gold, originally confiscated as jewelry, was refined at the Public Prosecution’s expense and will now be added to the country’s foreign reserves.

Shawky described the move as a first-of-its-kind initiative, reflecting the prosecution’s commitment to supporting the national economy and safeguarding public assets. He emphasized that economic files are a top priority for the Public Prosecution, especially in light of current economic challenges.

“This initiative demonstrates our responsibility not only to uphold justice, but to contribute to the national interest through transparency, governance, and sound financial stewardship,” Shawky said during a high-level meeting with Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk and his delegation.

The meeting focused on enhancing institutional cooperation and aligning efforts to strengthen public finance management. Shawky highlighted the growing collaboration between the two institutions, noting several joint achievements, including:

A 214% increase in judicial collections compared to the previous two years;

The cataloguing and liquidation of dormant seized assets dating back to the 1980s;

Legal action taken to dispose of those assets, leading to a 300% increase in related revenues over the past four years;

Ongoing collaboration with the Finance Ministry to streamline financial management systems within the prosecution.

Finance Minister Kouchouk praised the Public Prosecution’s proactive role in economic governance and transparency. He noted that such initiatives are essential to protecting public funds and building trust with both citizens and investors.

Kouchouk also pointed to the Finance Ministry’s work in simplifying and resolving tax disputes—either voluntarily with taxpayers or through internal committees—using amicable mechanisms that protect both state and investor interests.

He further stressed the importance of continuous training to keep pace with evolving legislation and improve institutional performance.

The meeting concluded with recognition of several Finance Ministry experts who contributed to training programs for Public Prosecution administrative staff, in appreciation of their role in knowledge-sharing and institutional development.

