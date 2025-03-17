Metals were mostly trading higher on the London Metals Exchange on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar, although concerns over U.S. tariffs limited the gains.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metals Exchange was up 0.3% at $9,810 a metric ton, as of 0750 GMT.

The dollar hovered close to a five-month low on Monday, pressured by U.S. President Donald Trump's erratic trade policies.

A softer dollar makes greenback-priced commodities more affordable for buyers using other currencies.

"In summary, with the US dollar index maintaining a low level, copper prices are expected to find support at the bottom today," information provider Shanghai Metals Market (SMM) said in a note.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he has no intention of creating exemptions on steel and aluminum tariffs and said reciprocal and sectoral tariffs will be imposed on April 2.

LME aluminium was up 0.4% to $2,691 a ton, lead gained 0.7% to $2,083.5, zinc lost 0.1% to $2,968.5, tin rose 0.5% to $35,500 and nickel advanced 1.2% to $16,665.

SHFE copper gained 0.6% to 80,520 yuan ($11,120.63) a metric ton, SHFE aluminium was down 0.3% at 20,925 yuan a ton, zinc added 0.3% to 24,205 yuan, lead jumped 0.1% to 17,635 yuan, tin gained 0.3% to 283,520 yuan and nickel rose 0.1% to 133,900 yuan.

($1 = 7.2406 Chinese yuan renminbi)

