ISA Bullion, a company that has been serving clients since 2009, has launched its next-generation digital trading platform, revolutionising how investors buy, sell, and store physical gold in real time.

The latest figures highlight just how quickly investor behaviour is changing. In the Emirates, demand for gold bars rose 25% year-on-year in Q2 2025, according to the World Gold Council. Jewellery and coin sales, however, fell — signalling a decisive shift away from consumption and toward investment.

“Gold bars were the one category that actually saw growth during the period,” said Andrew Naylor, Head of Middle East and Public Policy at the World Gold Council. “This indicates that investors, particularly in the region, are treating gold as a long-term allocation rather than a luxury purchase.”

A separate HSBC survey of nearly 11,000 investors confirms the trend: 57% of respondents in the Middle East said they plan to increase gold allocations, while nearly 40% expressed interest in trading through digital platforms. Analysts note that this momentum is being driven by investors who see gold not as a luxury, but as a core hedge — a move that risks leaving slower adopters behind.

Digitalisation is at the heart of this transformation. Platforms such as ISA Bullion are giving investors the ability to buy, sell, and store physical bullion instantly via their app, combining the security of vaulted assets with the speed and transparency of digital execution. For clients across the GCC and worldwide, this innovation has removed traditional barriers such as paperwork, delivery delays, and storage logistics — and in Dubai, where investment gold is exempt from VAT, trading is even more cost-efficient, reinforcing the city’s position as a global hub for bullion. Crucially, investors increasingly want the ability to actively trade their physical holdings in real time, rather than leaving them dormant in vaults, said the statement.

“Gold’s surge to record highs is not just about price — it’s about permanence,” said Aziz Moti, COO of ISA Bullion. “For 17 years, we’ve helped clients trade through our dealing desk, and now we’re leading them into a new era where physical gold can be traded digitally, with speed and security. The way investors view gold is changing: it’s no longer a static asset in a vault, but a dynamic cornerstone of modern portfolios. Those who wait too long risk being left behind." - TradeArabia News Service

