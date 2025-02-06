NEW DELHI - India and Saudi Arabia have agreed to enhance collaboration in the critical mineral sector. On Tuesday, Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy held a high-level meeting with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Ibrahim AlKhorayef, to discuss investment opportunities and explore new avenues for technological cooperation.

A key outcome of the discussions was the designation of the Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI) as a center of excellence under the Future Minerals Forum. The government highlighted that this initiative will enable specialized training programs for geologists from Saudi Arabia, Africa, and Central Asia, thus contributing to capacity building in the global mining sector.

The talks also focused on building a more resilient mineral supply chain, with the goal of reducing dependency on imports. In addition, both sides emphasized the importance of promoting joint ventures for the processing of critical minerals that support clean energy technologies. They also discussed potential cooperation in adopting advanced mining technologies to ensure sustainable mineral exploration and extraction.

This dialogue builds on India’s participation at the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) 2025 in Riyadh, where Reddy underscored India’s commitment to securing critical minerals that are essential for the energy transition and clean energy systems. During the forum, the minister also held discussions with representatives from Brazil, Italy, and Morocco to foster global partnerships.

The government noted that this meeting marks an important step in India’s efforts to develop international partnerships aimed at ensuring mineral security and promoting sustainable development, in line with the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM).

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

