NEW YORK: Gold (XAU/USD) rallied sharply on Thursday following the US Federal Reserve’s anticipated interest rate cut announced the previous day.

Although the Fed signalled a potential pause in its easing cycle, the guidance did little to temper bullish momentum in precious metals.

At the time of writing, the XAU/USD climbed to $4,267, rebounding strongly after touching an intraday low of $4,204. The metal’s surge reflects heightened investor appetite for safe-haven assets amid shifting expectations for US monetary policy.