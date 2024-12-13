Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market rose by 2.93 percent during the current week, reaching USD 2,710.34000 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National Bank (QNB).

The data showed that the price of gold rose from USD 2,633.16000 per ounce, as recorded last Sunday.

The data also indicated that the rest of the precious metals recorded a weekly increase of 3.44 percent for silver, which reached USD 32.05000 per ounce Thursday, up from USD 30.98200 recorded on Sunday, and 2.02 percent for platinum, which recorded USD 951.00000 per ounce Thursday, compared to USD 932.15000 per ounce at the beginning of the week.

