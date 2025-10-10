Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market increased by 3.57% this week to stand at $ 4,026.83000 per ounce on Thursday.

Qatar National Bank (QNB) data showed that the price of gold increased from $ 3,887.67940 recorded last Sunday.

As for other precious metals, silver rose by 1.88% on a weekly basis to reach $ 48.93000 per ounce compared to $ 48.02250 at the start of the week.

Platinum rose by 3.40% to $ 1,667.06150 per ounce compared to 1,612.10000 at the beginning of the week.

