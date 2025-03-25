Gold edged down on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that not all of his proposed tariffs would take effect on April 2, boosting risk sentiment, while a Federal Reserve official signalled a cautious stance on rate cuts this year.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $3,010.64 an ounce, as of 0224 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $3,015.00.

"Gold prices have seen some pullback recently, as improved risk appetite and softer U.S. tariff rhetoric prompted some profit-taking in the safe-haven asset following its recent outperformance," said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Trump said on Monday automobile tariffs are coming soon even as he indicated that not all of his threatened levies would be imposed on April 2 and some countries may get breaks, a move Wall Street took as a sign of flexibility on a matter that has roiled markets for weeks.

"However, the downside appears limited, as uncertainty remains over the extent and scope of upcoming U.S. reciprocal tariffs...gold continues to find some support as a hedge against potential surprises," Rong added.

Elsewhere, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Monday he anticipates slower progress on inflation in the coming months and, as a result, now sees the Fed cutting its benchmark rate only a quarter of a percentage point by this year-end.

Bullion, seen as a hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainties, often thrives in a low-interest-rate environment.

Markets will next look to the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, due on Friday.

Meanwhile, funds that invest in gold miners are set to attract their largest net monthly inflows in more than a year in March, as record-high gold prices improve firms' profit outlooks and boost cash flow.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $33.04 an ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $972.25 and palladium was flat at $951.45.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Janane Venkatraman)



