Gold prices rose on Tuesday, supported by safe-haven flows as trade war concerns sapped risk sentiment across wider markets, while attentions was on U.S. inflation data.

Spot gold climbed 0.7% to $2,908.94 an ounce as of 0844 GMT after hitting its lowest since March 3 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,913.70.

The dollar index hit a four-month low, making bullion less expensive for overseas buyers, while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield also fell.

U.S. President Donald Trump's fluctuating trade policies - imposing and delaying tariffs on Canada and Mexico, while raising duties on Chinese goods - have roiled the global financial markets. China and Canada have responded with tariffs of their own.

"In the short-term we expect investor focus to remain on the effect policy changes, in particular tariffs, will have on U.S. growth and inflation expectations and how this could not only affect real rates but also further incentivize global central bank purchases," said Trevor Yates, analyst at Global X.

Over the weekend, Trump declined to predict whether the U.S. could face a recession amid stock market concerns about his tariff actions.

"All eyes will be on Wednesday's U.S. February CPI print, with us expecting the pace of inflation to slow during the month," Yates said.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s latest Survey of Consumer Expectations showed inflation a year from now is seen at 3.1%, up a hair from January’s 3% reading. Markets currently expect Fed to cut in rates in June.

However, gold's role as a hedge could weaken if high inflation leads to sustained higher interest rates, as it yields no interest.

Spot silver added 0.8% to $32.35 an ounce, platinum was up 0.5% to $962.40 and palladium gained 0.3% to $945.43.

