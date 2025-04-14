Gold prices dropped on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump eased trade tensions by granting tariff exemptions on smartphones, computers and other electronics primarily imported from China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.4% at $3,223.67 an ounce, as of 0036 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,245.28 in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $3,240.90.

* On Friday, gold prices vaulted over the $3,200-per-ounce mark for the first time as intensifying U.S.-China trade tensions rattled global markets.

* The White House announced the exclusions from steep reciprocal tariffs on Friday. However, Trump bore down on Sunday on his administration's latest message that the exclusion of smartphones and computers from his reciprocal tariffs on China will be short-lived.

* U.S. monthly producer prices unexpectedly fell 0.4% in March, but tariffs on imports are expected to accelerate inflation in the coming months.

* Traders see around 80 basis points worth of cuts by the end of 2025.

* Non-yielding gold, a traditional hedge against global uncertainties and inflation, also tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment.

* Elsewhere, price premium for gold in top consumer China above global benchmark spot prices widened last week due to consumers and investors seeking refuge from the country's escalating trade war with the United States, analysts said.

* Spot silver lost 0.7% to $32.04 an ounce, while platinum added 0.7% to $949.25 and palladium gained 0.7% to $922.25.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)