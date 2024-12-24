Chicago soybean futures rose on Tuesday, while wheat eased and corn futures were unchanged as traders were making adjustments in thin pre-holiday trading, with a stronger dollar weighing on the market.

The most-active soybeans contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.3% to $9.78-3/4 a bushel by 1115 GMT, while wheat shed 0.1% to $5.39-3/4 a bushel.

Corn was unchanged at $4.47-1/2 a bushel.

The U.S. dollar was perched near a two-year peak as prospects of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates remained on top of investors' minds, leaving other currencies struggling.

A stronger dollar makes U.S. supplies more expensive in export markets.

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, said on Friday its wheat and meslin export quota in the second half of the exporting season will stand at 10.6 million metric tons, implying exports would be sharply reduced next year.

"The export dynamics up to this date will be important to watch in order to decide on the restrictive nature of this measure," Argus' grain consultancy Agritel said in a note.

"At the same time, the progress of the southern hemisphere harvests will also change the markets flow with Australian and Argentinian wheat arriving on the international scene," it added.

Warmer-than-usual weather throughout the European part of Russia at the end of December will complicate the overwintering of grains, the state weather forecasting agency said on Monday.

In the longer term, Russia's agricultural watchdog said on Tuesday securing access for Russia's winter wheat and barley to the Chinese market remains a priority for the coming year, even though the market expects Russia's grain crops and exports to fall.

The bourse will be closed on Wednesday for Christmas.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sumana Nandy and Varun H K)