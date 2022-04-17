Apple's new store opens in Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island.

The US technology giant Apple is hiring for its retail, corporate and sales and business development operations in the UAE.

The iPhone maker has advertised for multiple jobs, including Business Pro, Operations Expert, Specialist, Genius, Creative, Business Expert, Technical Specialist, Expert, Finance Business Partner and Strategy Analyst.

In February, Apple opened its fourth store in the UAE at Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi. Previously, it operated two outlets in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi. Its two stores were temporarily closed in Dubai in January this year due to Covid-19.

The new jobs, which have been advertised on its website, are located in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Candidates interested in the jobs can apply through Apple's jobs section.

Multilingual ability is an added advantage for all jobs.

Candidate should have a minimum of 3 to 5 years of proven track record of success and high performance in technology and/or business solutions sales or equivalent. Advanced and demonstrated Apple expertise on mobility adoption and business transformation with general knowledge of key SMB industries, technology trends, challenges, and industries are also required.

Ability to think quickly and perform problem-solving tasks, even within changing conditions; leadership skills, whether guiding by example or coaching a group; strong organisational skills, quickly evaluating every situation.

Strong interest in technology, particularly Apple products, and agility at learning new products and features; ability to deliver great customer experiences in any environment and to be invigorated by constant personal interaction; strong communication skills to deal with small groups as well as with individual customers.

Strong people skills and a knack for problem-solving; ability to maintain composure and customer focus while troubleshooting and solving technical issues; ability to adhere to a schedule of customer appointments.

Ability to teach small groups and coach multiple customers simultaneously; tenacity to work with users until they truly become independent and able to create on their own; able to sell as well as teach and help team members out as needed.

Knowledge of how businesses use technology and what Apple solutions can offer them; comfort using the phone to interact with customers and to position business solutions; and ability to facilitate business experiences through in-store briefings, workshops, and events.

Ability to assess customers' support needs when they arrive, then provide solutions or refer them to other team members.; the flexibility to regularly rotate through different technical specialities and skill sets; ability to thrive on change as products evolve.

Demonstrated proficiency in technology, particularly Apple products, and the ability to quickly learn about new products; proven experience in sales and technology solutions, as well as in developing customer loyalty; and ability to consistently deliver great customer experiences — no matter what the situation.

Ability to build strong relationships at all levels of the organisation, and work cross-functionally; ability to set priorities, focus on what matters, simplify the story around complex matters, articulate commercial/business/finance topics clearly; capable to offer solution-based advice to problems; excellent analytical skills; experience in leading impactful teams and developing talent; experience in ales finance/commercial finance, ideally in a consumer electronics or technology company; ability to take ownership of all geo-related matters from finance perspective; ability to assess investment effectiveness for various type of initiatives; able to understand and keep in perspective channel partners' financials, motivation and behaviour, besides interaction of different RTMs. The candidate should have an MBA degree, preferably with an accountancy background. This job is located in Dubai.

The candidate should have the following qualification; extensive proven experience in customer base management, CVM, CRM, personalisation roles, either leading the function in-company or being the practice expert at a leading consultancy; possess unquestionable gravitas and interpersonal skills coupled with an ability to articulate an inspiring vision at CxO level; experience of working with large installed base customers; Experience in measuring CVM / CRM / Personalised Engagement impact, planning and analysing AB experiments; strong passion for data and predictive analytics; highly skilled at business modelling and data analytics, and are familiar with the systems and tools used across telecom, consumer and digital channels; and possess an understanding of the regulatory requirements for consumer communication in Saudi Arabia and UAE. A Bachelor's degree in business intelligence, computer science, data analysis and information management is required.

