Apple Inc will make work schedules for retail staff flexible amid a push towards unionization, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The company told staff at some stores that scheduling changes will take effect in coming months, the report said, quoting workers. The changes will include extending the minimum time period between shifts to 12 hours from 10 hours.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, the iPhone maker told Reuters it will raise pay for its U.S. employees to $22 per hour or more.

The Cupertino, California-based company, known for its reticent culture, was last year criticized online for its working conditions by some current and former workers.

In April, workers at Apple's Atlanta store filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first U.S. store to unionize amid a wave of labor activity at other major firms.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it will not resist unionization efforts by its employees as it recognizes their legal right to choose to form or join a union.

