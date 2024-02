The United Bank of Egypt is planning to acquire from 20% to 30% stake in two technology firms in the coming few months, the bank’s Chairman Ashraf El-Kady told Al Arabiya Business.

El-Kady did not disclose the names of the companies, yet he revealed that one of them is a fintech firm.

