Several hundred Credit Suisse investment bankers will soon be fired as UBS begins to implement the merger of the two banks, the Swiss weekly HandelsZeitung said Friday.

UBS agreed to buy its rival in a hastily arranged 3-billion-franc ($3.5 billion) fire sale over a March weekend by Swiss authorities afraid that a weakened Credit Suisse would go bankrupt, with speculation rife since about the impact on jobs.

HandelsZeitung said that according to its sources UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti wants to rapidly get to work on eliminating the huge amount of duplication in their operations.

"The transformation is beginning: in the coming days several hundred Credit Suisse bankers will receive termination notices," said the weekly.

It noted that the Swiss media have speculated about between 30,000 and 35,000 job cuts across the world

At the end of last year, the two banks had around 120,000 employees between them across the world, including 37,000 in Switzerland.

UBS declined to comment when contacted by AFP.