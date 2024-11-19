Standard Bank is launching a new initiative to provide hands-on support and resources for township entrepreneurs, aimed at reducing the high failure rate of small businesses in South Africa.

According to the 2023/2024 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report, two in five adults in South Africa know someone who has recently started a business.

Two in three either see excellent opportunities to do the same or are considering starting their own business.

The bank will create engagement platforms with local SMEs, where they will provide insights, tools as well as networking opportunities that can enable businesses in either the starting, managing, or growing phases.

"SMMEs are a vital part of South Africa's economy, but they often lack access to the resources they need to survive," says Oscar Siziba, head of coverage for business banking at Standard Bank South Africa.

"We are not just offering theoretical knowledge," Siziba explains. "Our relationship managers will provide hands-on guidance based on real-world experience. This is about giving township entrepreneurs the practical tools they need to build sustainable businesses."

Participants will also learn more about the bank’s enterprise and supplier development programmes, aimed at enabling township businesses to transform their operations through gaining greater access to markets, development services, and the crucial funding they need to grow.

They will also engage with Standard Bank’s relationship managers who will deliver personalised service that is grounded in a deep understanding of these businesses.

The programme will launch in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape, before expanding into the rest of the country in 2025. Expert-led sessions will tackle critical challenges through:



- Foundational knowledge: Equip entrepreneurs with essential business skills and financial literacy to start strong.

- Banking solutions: Introduce tailored financial products and services to support business operations and growth.

- Beyond banking: Introduce ESD concepts and programmes allowing the attendees the ability to learn about ESD and its value propositions, and call to action to enable access and participation in the programmes.

Each session will be delivered over a two- to four-hour period, designed to accommodate the busy schedules of entrepreneurs.

The bank expects to train over 150 business owners in the first three engagements, with plans to expand the programme beyond the three provinces, going into 2025.

